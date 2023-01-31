Share:

KARACHI - A police officer was Monday martyred in firing by unidentified suspects in Karachi.

According to police, the incident took place near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. The martyred police officer was identified as 50-year-old Iqbal. His body was handed over to his family.

WOMAN AMONG TWO DEAD IN FIRING INCIDENTS

Two persons including a woman died in different incidents of firing in Karachi on Sunday night. A burnt body of a woman was found in a garbage dump in Orangi Town No 12.

Meanwhile, the police and Rangers in a joint operation arrested Ghulam Abbas from Mehmood Abad, Azam Town. The operation was carried out on a tip-off. The accused had been involved in several incidents of robbery and street crime.