Share:

RAWALPINDI - RAWALPINDI The 811th annual three-day urs of the great Sufi saint of the Indian sub-continent, Sultan-ul-Hind, Khawaja Gharib Nawaz, Sayyidna Moinuddin Chishti, Ajmeri ended on Monday at Gulshan-e-Sultanul-Hind, Ajmeri, at Pindi Fateh Jang Road (Mohri Phatak).

This time, besides the urs of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (RA), the centenary celebration of continuous Sajjadgi of Dewan Syed Alley Rasool was also held as the Sajjada Nasheen of Ajmer Sharif. Hazrat Khwaja Dewan Syed Ali Rasool Ali Khan, may God bless him and grant him peace, remained Sajjada Nashin of Ajmer Sharif from 1923 to 1947 till partition and performed religious services in Ajmer Sharif.

Every year, urs of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz (may Allah have mercy on him) is held at Gulshane-Sultan-ul-Hind, Ajmeri, Pindi Fateh Jang Road. This year also, a large number of scholars and devotees participated in the urs from all over the country. The urs was presided over by Hazrat Dewan Syed Ali Habib Ali Khan and organised by Peerzada Syed Alley Wajih. At the end of the urs Hazrat Dewan Syed Al-Habib Ali Khan offered a special prayer for the Muslim ummah and Pakistan.