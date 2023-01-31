Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Muhammad azam Khan on Monday strongly condemned the blast in a Mosque here at police Line that claimed the lives of policemen and others.

In a message issued here, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of the blast victims.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls of the martyred policemen and early recovery of the injured.

Muqam condemns blast

Adviser to prime Minister on political and public affairs and National heritage, engineer amir Muqam on Monday condemned the police Lines suicide blast in a Mosque and termed it a cowardly act of terrorism.

In a condemnation message, amir Muqam said that killing of innocent people was totally forbidden in Islam, adding that perpetrators involved in this inhuman activity will be brought to justice.

The terrorists, he said, will never be succeeded in their nefarious designs. It was very unfortunate that innocent worshipers were targeted by the anti-state elements. He said our valiant forces and people were rendering matchless sacrifices for the security of the motherland.

Amir Muqam prayed for the early recovery of the injured and eternal peace of the martyrs of the blast.

Sajid Turi condemns blast

Federal Minister for Overseas pakistan and human resource, sajid Turi also condemned terrorism incident in police Lines peshawar.

In a statement, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the incident. he also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and fortitude for bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the minister also offered fateha for the victims of boat capsize incident in Tanda Dam, Kohat and bus accident at Lasbella.

Mayor condemns blast

Mayor peshawar Zubair ali strongly condemned terrorist blast in mosque in police Lines and expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives.

He said that it was a ruthless act in which innocent people were targeted at a mosque, adding that it was high time to form unity at all levels and defeat the conspiracy of anti state elements.

He prayed high ranks for the martyrs in Jannah and early recovery of the injured persons. The Mayor also urged his staff to donate blood for the injured persons to save precious lives.

QWp leadership condemns blast

Chairman Qaumi watan party (Qwp) a ftab ahmad Khan sherpao and provincial chairman sikandar hayat Khan sherpao have condemned peshawar’s police Lines apparent suicide explosion.

In a joint statement, the leadership of Qwp termed the incident highly sorrowful. They said that besides largescale casualties, dozens of people had also been injured in the explosion and called upon the government to take notice of it.

Expressing solidarity and sympathies with the bereaved families, they said that the whole nation was grieved by this barbaric attack inside a mosque.

Aftab sherpao and sikandar sherpao said that they were repeatedly seeking the attention of the government towards the crucial issue of law and order, which was essential to ensure durable peace after addressing the menace of terrorism.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured persons. They also called for the provision of full financial assistance to affected families and ensuring all possible medical facilities for the injured.

ANP condemns police Line blast

Provincial president of awami Na-tional party (aNp) aimal wali Khan on Monday condemned the suicide blast in Malik saad shaheed police Lines and termed it a cowardly act of terrorists.

In a statement, aimal wali said that the incident inside the red zone was a question mark on the security of such sensitive places. he said that Khyber pakhtunkhwa police were being targeted for the last several months adding the curse of terror could only be eliminated through the implementation of National action plan in letter and spirit.

He prayed to allah almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss of their beloved ones with fortitude. he extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the martyred and said aNp equally shares their grief at this critical moment.

Khawaja Hoti condemns blasts

enior leader of pakistan people’s p arty (ppp) and former federal minister, Khawaja Mohammad Khan hoti on Monday condemned the explosion in the police Lines Masjid and expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in it.

In a statement, he appealed to the leadership of all political parties to set aside their political differences and jointly work for peace, security and economic stability of the country.