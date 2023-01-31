Share:

KHAIRPUR - A man seriously injured his wife over her refusal to give him Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) cash in village Qadir Metlo near Khairpur on Monday.

According to police, accused Shahid Metlo forced his wife Waheeda Metlo to hand him over the BISP money in village Qadir Metlo in district Khairpur. On her refusal, the accused attacked the wife with an axe, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital Khairpur for treatment. The accused fled after attacking his wife. Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation in the incident.