Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz will embark on a two-day visit of Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development said Ms Nawaz will reach Bahawalpur at 11:00 am on February 1, where she will address a workers’ convention.

Ms Nawaz will preside over the party’s organisational meeting on February 2 and will travel from Lahore to Bahawalpur by air.