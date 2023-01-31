Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday said that major decisions had been taken for the welfare and immediate relief for families of police martyrs and Ghazis who were injured and disabled in combating with terrorists or other field operations.

Dr Usman Anwar issued an order to clear the pending dues of all police martyrs within a week. He said that widow’s allowance (Rs8500 per month) of the police employees who died in line of duty was insufficient in the current economic situation, so it was necessary to increase the widow’s ‘Guzara’ allowance to make it equal to the minimum wage of labourer such as Rs25,000 approved by the government in order to reduce their financial troubles.

The IG Punjab said that it had been decided to increase the ‘Guzara’ allowance of the widows of police employees who died before ten years of service to make it equal to approved minimum wage of a labourer by the government. He said the rules for departmental recruitment of children of police martyrs were being simplified and all the children of police martyrs coming on open merit would get 10 additional marks during the departmental recruitment process, he added.

Dr Usman Anwar said that if seat was not available in the concerned district for recruitment on Shaheed quota, then the child of martyr should be recruited immediately in any other district of the province where seat was available.