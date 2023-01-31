Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal on Monday visited the under construction Kalma Chowk Remodelling Project on Central Business District Boulevard (CBD).

The Caretaker Minister reviewed the progress regarding the ongoing construction work on the project, and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work. The CBD Executive Director (Technical) Riaz Hussain informed about the progress of the construction work.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Minister directed the administration of CBD Punjab to utilize all resources for timely completion of the project.