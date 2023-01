Share:

ISLAmABAD - The National Highways and Motorway Police would host a ‘Khuli Kacheri’ on Tuesday for giving a voice to road users to highlight their issues, suggestions, and opinions.

The event will be led by Additional inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police, Zubair Hashmi while it would be hosted by Patrol Officer Shumaila Aslam. The Kacheri will be broadcasted live on Radio FM 95 and the official Facebook page of the Motorway Police https://facebook. com/NHMPofficial.