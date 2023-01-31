Share:

ISLAMABAD - Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Speaker and Zahid Akram Durrani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan have strongly condemned the bomb blast in Peshawar (Mosque) and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker termed these bombs blasts, barbaric and shameful acts of terrorism.

They said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the country and wanted to spread terror and fear amongst the people. They said that these shameful acts could not deter the Government from its firm determination of fighting against terrorism.