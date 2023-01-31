Share:

LAHORE, - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said on Monday that services of overseas Paki­stanis were valuable and they were playing an important role in the economy of the country by sending foreign remittances. Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Former Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, and a delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Irfan Iqbal Toor called on him here at Gov­ernor House. The Punjab Governor said that over­seas Pakistanis were ambassadors of Pakistan abroad and their role in economic development was very important. He said, “We all have to work together for the betterment of the country.” The delegation of overseas Pakistanis, while expressing their views, said that whenever the PML-N govern­ment came into power, the prestige of the overseas Pakistanis and the value of the green passport in­creased. They said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave the country a strong economy, motorways and a strong defense system, besides initiating welfare projects for the people and took steps for the de­velopment of the country especially to eliminate corruption, however, it increased manifold in the tenure of PTI and economy deteriorated.

GOVERNOR CONDEMNS PESHAWAR BLAST

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast at Police Lines Mosque in Peshawar and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident. He extended condolences to the families of those martyred in the incident. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast. The Governor said that the people involved in this heinous act neither belonged to any religion nor humanity. He said, “Our security forces, the Pakistan Army and the nation have ren­dered immense sacrifices against terrorism.”