RAWALPINDI - Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) organized a folk musical night on the 2nd day of the Gandhara Festival 2023, held at Gandhara Art Village Taxila. Sain Zahoor, Muhammad Hamza, Samina Khan, Syeda Bushra and other singers performed in the folk musical night. While addressing the audience of the folk night, Chief guest Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that “Gandhara”, the great centre of world cultural heritage, was a region of different religions and “We are the heirs and trustees of this civilization.”