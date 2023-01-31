Share:

RAWALPINDI - Opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise “ATTATURK-XII 2023” was held in Tarbella on Monday. National anthems of both the countries were played at the start of the ceremony, says a press release issued by the ISPR here. Troops from Turkish special force and Pakistan Special Services Group (SSG) are participating in the exercise.

The twoweek long exercise aims at enhancing counter terrorism techniques. The exercise will focus on compound clearance, cave clearance, sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) training and combat medical care. The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen the military ties between the countries and share Pakistan Army’s experience in war against terrorism.