Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,576,294. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,640 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least eight people were tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 2,358 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which eight people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.34 per cent.