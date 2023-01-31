Share:

The history of Valentine’s Day is shrouded in mystery as multiple legends try to trace the origins of the holiday. February was always celebrated as the month of romance and an integral part of the history of the holiday is its relation to saint Valentine and Valentinus. According to one legend, Valentine was a priest who served in the army in third century Rome. It was then when Emperor Claudius II decided that single men would make better soldiers so he banned marriage for young men. Valentine thought this to be an injustice and defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for those in love in secret. When these actions were discovered, Claudius ordered Valentine to be put to death.