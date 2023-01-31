Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Monday strongly condemned the horrific suicide attack in a mosque in Police Lines, Peshawar. In separate messages issued by their office, both the PBC vice-Chairman and SCBA President expressed deep grief and sorrow over the barbaric suicide blast. Vice-Chairman Haroon-urRashid and Chairman Executive Committee PBC Hassan Raza Pasha expressed that it is failure of police and law enforcement agencies that suicide entered in such a sensitive area of Peshawar with explosive material. SCBA President Abid S Zuberi, and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir have strongly condemned the horrific suicide attack that took place in Police Lines Mosque, Peshawar, claiming more than 59 lives and leaving more than 150 critically injured.

They are in deep anguish and pain and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. While condemning this gruesome act of suicidal bombing in the strongest possible terms, the President observed that the governing machinery has turned a blind eye towards the safety and security of the general public and left them alone to face the cruelty of atrocious perpetrators. He added that time and again, this association has raised its voice for the safety and security of the public at large but no substantial steps, at any level, have been taken which is the root cause of such heinous incidents.

This Association is of the opinion that this tragic incident has yet again showcased the negligence on the part of law enforcement agencies. If proper security measures were adopted, such tragic loss of lives could have been evaded. The SCBA demanded that those responsible for this barbaric act must be brought to justice, quickly.

This Association further calls upon the governing machinery and relevant law enforcement agencies to make all possible arrangements for the safety and security of the populace of the country so as to avoid any such horrific incidents in future.