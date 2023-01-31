Share:

The caretaker Punjab government on Tuesday dispatched medical teams to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration in treatment of people injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Police Lines area of Peshawar.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has sent the teams in line with the directives of interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He also held a telephonic conversation with Dr Amir Khan of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital and offered to provide assistance.

A team of the Jinnah Hospital’s burn unit, which is led by Prof Kamran Khalid, has left for Peshawar where they will provide treatment to the injured people. The Punjab government will provide medicines and other medical facilities to the victims.

On Monday, a suicide bomber, who was standing in the first row when Zuhr prayers were being offered in the mosque, blew himself up. The blast was so powerful that a part of the mosque caved in, leaving several worshippers trapped under the rubble.

The death toll in the attack has surged to 87 and the causalties could surge as efforts are under way to recover people stuck in the rubble since Monday afternoon.

The terrorist attack, which has been claimed by a banned outfit, was widely condemned by the local politicians and world leaders.