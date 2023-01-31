Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says terrorism is a foremost national security challenge for the government.

In a tweet, he said perpetrators of the Peshawar suicide blast cannot underestimate the resolve of our people.

The Prime Minister said the sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable and this is no less than an attack on Pakistan. He said the nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief.

