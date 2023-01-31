Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says terrorism is a foremost national security challenge for the government.
In a tweet, he said perpetrators of the Peshawar suicide blast cannot underestimate the resolve of our people.
The Prime Minister said the sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable and this is no less than an attack on Pakistan. He said the nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief.
While the pain of the grieving families cannot be described in words, I express my heartfelt condolences & most sincere sympathies. My message to the perpetrators of today's despicable incident is that you can't underestimate the resolve of our people. https://t.co/edUJ6SbP3M— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 30, 2023