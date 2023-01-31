Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N has announced a very hectic schedule for party’s Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her meetings and rallies to be held in Feb and March to reorganize the party ahead of the upcoming elections. She will be starting a whirlwind organizational tour of the Punjab province from Feb 1 in a bid to galvanize the party at a time when the party is fast losing popular support in the wake of unprecedented inflation.

Maryam Nawaz will address a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Feb 1 followed by an organizational meeting to be held on Feb 2 in the same city. After a two-day break, she would address a workers’ convention in Multan on Feb 5 and chair an organizational meeting of the party the following day. On Feb 9, Maryam Nawaz will visit KPK province and address a convention in Abbottabad besides chairing an organizational meeting the next day. She will come back the same day and will undertake a tour of DG Khan after four-day rest in Lahore. Maryam will address a workers’ convention on Feb 15 in Dera Ghazi Khan and chair an organizational meeting the following day.

She will be in Rawalpindi on Feb 19 to repeat the same activity there for two days. On Feb 23, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the workers’ convention in Sargodha and a preside over the organizational meeting of the party in the same city the very next day. On Feb 27, she will be engaged in the same set of activities in Sahiwal for two days.

In March, she would be addressing workers’ conventions and chairing organizational meetings in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad on different dates till March 12. Maryam will visit Peshawar on March 15 and return the following day after addressing workers’ convention and attending an organizational meeting. On March 19 and 20, she will have her political activities in Lahore division. Maryam Nawaz will go to Quetta on March 23 and address a workers’ convention there. The organizational meeting of the party will be held in Quetta on March 24.