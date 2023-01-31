Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Police edged out Pakistan Navy by 1-0 in the second and last group stage match of Group A. In the first half of the match, both the teams tried to open their account but failed to convert a single one. In the very first minute of the second half, Hassnain got a chance to convert a goal, which he availed fully and smashed a matchwinning goal that helped his side register a well-deserving 1-0 victory against Pakistan Navy. After this match, Pakistan Navy team is on the top of the points table while Pakistan Police team is on number two.