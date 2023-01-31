Share:

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Islamabad police Monday have summoned former interior minister and President Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to grill him after a citizen lodged against Sheikh of accusing PPP CoChairman Asif Ali Zardari of engineering plot of Imran Khan, ex-PM of Pakistan. However, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed did not compliance with the orders of police, informed sources.

According to sources, a citizen namely Raja Inayat Ur Rehman appeared before Police Station (PS) Aabpara and lodged a complaint stating he is vice president of PPP Rawalpindi Division and was present in home when he saw an interview of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed being on aired on a private TV channel. He said that during the interview Sheikh Rahsid Ahmed claimed that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was hatching a plot to assassinate PTI chief Imran Khan for which he (Zardari) hired services of terrorists to launch armed attack against PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan.

He added Sheikh Rashid also claimed that he had all the substantial evidence against Zardari’s plan of assassinate Imran Khan and he is ready to share these evidence to authorities concerned. “The accused Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s allegations during an interview with a private TV channel has put the former president and his family’s life into huge danger,” said the complainant.