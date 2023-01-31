Share:

2022 saw many setbacks in the polio campaign as the virus reemerged in April and reached 20 cases near the end. Now, the NIH has confirmed the detection of the poliovirus from Lahore’s environmental samples for the second time. It was detected on the 2nd and then again on the 16th of January. These traces have been drawn to South Waziristan and Afghanistan. This detection also comes a year after the initial 2020 detection.

Prompt detection is always a good thing but it seems that every time we reach a stretch of no cases, a new one is detected. While now it is just an environmental sample, the situation remains just as alarming. The continuous reemergence of the virus is indicative of health and governance challenges that go beyond just repeated immunisations. For example, the campaign faces regular security attacks and little coverage or assistance. Approximately 62 polio workers have been martyred in the process.

The socio-cultural barrier is also a repeated structural disadvantage that is extremely volatile. The continued backlash against immunisation and the lack of female health workers is alarming. 99 percent of women in North and South Waziristan are not included in the frontline workers, which if included could impact the campaign in a positive way.

With rising inflation about to get worse, it is likely that public sentiment will worsen around the issue as priorities change. This effect on the poliovirus and immunisation activities will compound these challenges, especially in high-risk districts. Given the rising security concerns, threats to the workers are also expected to increase. The way forward is to include these concerns in the polio eradication discourse and focus on security, public sentiment, and continued investment in the immunisation campaign.

A holistic and compounded effort against the virus is important and achievable. The fact of the matter remains that Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries fighting this battle. This should indicate the significance of the issue and the continued commitment of the Afghan government is also important.