Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians yesterday invited applications from the aspirants of party tickets for by-elections on National Assembly seats by February 3.

According to communiqué issued by the Secretary General PPPP Farhatullah Babar the application should be addressed to the President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari. “A bank draft of Rs 40,000 against the PPPP should also be attached with the application. The aspirants from Sindh and Balochistan should send their applications to the Bilawal House Karachi and aspirants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should send their applications to Zardari House Islamabad,” Babar said in the statement.