ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday served Rs 10 billion legal notice on Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for levelling terror allegations against former President Asif Zardari or render unconditional apology. Imran Khan has been given two weeks’ time to apologise for the ‘baseless’ allegations that Zardari. Imran had claimed that Asif Zardari hired terrorists to assassinate him. The notice issued by PPP Farooq Naek stated that the allegations hurled by the PTI chairman have maligned, smeared and dishonoured his client’s name and reputation within the country as well as abroad as the same is an attack on his personal life as well as on his political career.

The notice said Imran Khan “committed utterly unjustified and inexcusable defamation just to malign our client’s reputation in Pakistan as well as in the world causing severe agony, mental stress and loss of reputation.” It added: “You are, therefore, hereby called upon to render unconditional apology from our client, on television, print and social media, within 14 (fourteen) days from the receipt of this notice, failing whereof, our client shall be constrained to institute appropriate legal proceedings against you, civil as well as criminal, before the competent Courts of law and forums of Pakistan as well as of England, including but not limited to Suit for Damages for Rs.10,000,000,000/- (Rupees ten billion Only) at your risk as to cost and consequences.” Last week, the ousted PM accused Zardari of being a key player in hatching a new conspiracy for his assassination. He said the money allegedly looted from Sindh, where the PPP is in the power, was being used to kill him, adding that Zardari was among the four persons involved in hatching a plot to assassinate him. The former premier said he had already recorded a video, which will be released in case he is killed.