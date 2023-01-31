Share:

BAJAUR - Three members of a family were killed when a pressure cooker exploded in a house at Ghaljo Kamangara in tehsil Mamund of Bajaur district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred when the wife of Taj Muhammad was preparing lunch for the family.

During cooking, the pressure cooker exploded and badly injured three family members.

The Rescue 1122 immediately reached the place of the incident and shifted the injured to THQ Nawagai, however, all the three succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The dead included the wife of Taj Muhammad, his son, Usman (5) and daughter Sana (4).

Political and social figure from the area, Maulana Khan Zeb expressed profound grief over the tragic incident and appealed to the government and well-off people to provide financial assistance to the poor bereaved family.