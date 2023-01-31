Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 576 points, a negative change of 1.43 percent, closing at 39,871.27 against 40,450.53 points the last closing day day. A total of 78,508,160 shares were traded during the day as compared to 191,327,163 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.611 billion against Rs.7.119 billion on the last trading day. As many as 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 21,142,838 shares at Rs 13.66 per share, Cnergyico PK with 11,806,498 shares at Rs 3.89 per share, and EPCL with 6,695,317 shares at Rs 47.01 per share. Data Textiles Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Re 1.00 per share price, closing at Rs 5.08, whereas the runner-up was PICIC Insurance Limited with a Rs 0.09 rise in its per share price to Rs. 0.68. Pak Agro Packaging Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 0.99 per share closing at Rs 6.76, followed by Samba Bank Limited with Rs. 0.90 decline to close at Rs 6.5.