Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided to move the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for an election date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, the petition will be filed by PTI leaders Asad Umar and former chief minister of KP Pervaiz Khattak in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Former Information minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai said that the governor needs to give the election date when signing the assembly dissolution summary.

For two weeks the governor has not announced the election date which is a violation of the constitution.

The petition will be filed to urge the court to order ECP for election in the country.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought a response from the federal government, Punjab governor and others on a PTI petition seeking immediate announcement of the election date for the provincial assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was dissolved on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.