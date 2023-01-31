Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday reduced electricity price by Rs2.31 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for December 2022.

Nepra Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqui announced the decision on an application filed by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA), seeking a decrease of Rs2.20 per unit.

A representative of the CPPA said 8.960 billion units of electricity were produced in December last. He said the reference cost of electricity was set at Rs9.31 per unit while the cost in the previous month stood at Rs7.11 per unit.

After hearing the application, the Nepra cut the power tariff. The consumers will get a relief of Rs18.7 billion in bills for January.

However, the reduction in electricity price will not apply to lifeline customers, domestic customers using up to 300 units and K-Electric.