LAHORE - Remington Pharma defeated SQ Seagold Polo team by 8-6 on the seventh day of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Monday. From Remington Pharma, Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the match as he smashed in six superb goals out of eight while the remaining two were converted by Ahmed Zubair Butt. Raja Jalal Arsalan hammered five goals and Qasim Khan struck one for SQ Seagold.

Three important matches will be played today (Tuesday). In the points table, Remington Pharma team, in Pool A, has won both of the two games and has four points. SQ Seagold Polo team has played three matches, won two and lost one and also has four points.

The 4 Corps team has lost one game while the BN Polo team has played two matches and lost both. In Pool B, Diamond Paints won all three matches and earned nine points while Master Paints/Newage Cables won two out of three and got four points. FG Din Polo won one out of three and got two points, Platinum Homes/Master Paints team has also won one out of three games and has two points. The Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints team has played two games and lost both.