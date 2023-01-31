Share:

ISLAMABAD - “The opening of China’s tourism is a very positive sign for Pakistan. Pakistan has made extensive preparations to welcome Chinese visitors,” said Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

From January 8, 2023, China resumed outbound tourism after downgrading CoVID-19 management measures from Class A to B.

According to the 2023 Spring Festival Travel Summary Report released by Ctrip, domestic and foreign travel orders of Chinese tourists increased by four times compared with the Spring Festival of last year.

The popularity of Spring Festival tourism is only a start, and Chinese tourism market will see a remarkable recovery this year.

“International flights within the Asia-Pacific region will recover faster than intercontinental flights for other regions. We plan to gradually expand our international routes,” said Qin Ye, Deputy General Manager of Pudong Passenger Service Centre of China Eastern Airlines.

“This year is the year of Pakistan-China Tourism Exchanges. We’re completely focused on this. Pakistan has everything it takes to become one of the world’s best travel destinations.

The government of Pakistan also identified tourism as a key priority,” said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

He revealed that numerous tourism-related activities will be happening between the two neighbours this year. “Roadshows will be held with all of the cultural festivities, showcasing some of Pakistan’s tourist attractions.

We want our Chinese brothers and sisters to experience Pakistani cuisine and fashion from our trendy brands in Pakistan. We’ll come up with a complete guidebook to facilitate travel from China to Pakistan, and vice versa,” Ghulam added.

“We’ve seen new highways, highways, and side roads from south to east to north, and improving the road network is critical for tourism promotion,” Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana said. He stressed the important role that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has played in transforming Pakistan’s tourism.

“CPEC not only improved access to various business hubs and cities in Pakistan, but also facilitated access to various tourist sites. With improved accessibility, there will be a slew of new developments in the coming years, including the establishment of tourism zones, new hotels, and tourist resorts along the CPEC routes.”