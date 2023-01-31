Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a brazen terrorist attack in Peshawar.

In a tweet, the former interior minister said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of those who were martyred and injured in Monday’s attack. “May Allah protect Pakistan from terrorism and local and foreign conspiracies,” he wrote.

A day earlier, a suicide bomber managed to enter a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines and blew himself up during Zuhr prayers, killing at least 93 people and injuring 157 others.

The blast was so powerful that a part of the mosque caved in, leaving several worshippers trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation has entered its final phase as efforts are being made to recover all the people from under the debris.

The major attack comes as the South Asian country is facing a new wave of terrorism since the banned TTP withdrew from the ceasefire in November last.

Local and world leaders have widely condemned the Peshawar blast, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calling for the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) with full force.