LARKANA - Six people were killed and seven others injured over a plot dispute near Garhi Khero within the limits of Dodapur police station on Monday.

According to a report, two rival groups belonging to Thaim and Babar communities traded intense fire near Garhi Khero. As a result, five people of Babar community - Nasrullah, Naser Ahmed, Khamiso, Daim and Sahib Dino Babar - were killed on the spot.

The injured were Abdul Rahim, Hafeez, Ashraf and Muhammad Sadiq Babar. They were rushed to Chandka Medical College Hospital for treatment, where aged Muhammad Sabal Babar succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that more than 30 armed men, including Ali Nasir, Naeem, and Fahad Thahim, shot dead their six persons and injured seven others.

They appealed to Sindh IGP, Larkana DIG and Shikarpur SSP to take notice of the killings, arrest the killers and provide justice. After completing the medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the heirs while injured were under treatment.

The police could neither make any arrest nor registered the case against the accused till filing this report. However, they have started an investigation into the incident. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the houses of the victims. More bloodshed is feared if situation is not controlled by the police