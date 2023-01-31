Share:

LAHORE - Tennis Team stunned the defending champion team Billiards in the semifinal of Lahore Gymkhana 4th Annual Intra-Club T20 Cricket Tournament. Team Billiards won the toss and decided to bat first.

They got off to a flying start but the Tennis team’s bowlers soon began to make inroads into the defense, taking wickets at regular intervals. The defending champion team’s middle order also failed to make a significant contribution, and finished at 149/8 in 20 overs. Tennis team chased the total in 19.3 overs.

Highlight of the match was three consecutive sixes hit by Omar Saeed to Amin Khan in the 18th over as he single-handedly took the game away from Billiards. In the final, they will play Cricket XI, which beat Team Swimming in other semifinal. Swimming scored 159/8 in 20 overs, which was comfortably chased by Cricket XI in 16 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. US Consul General Lahore William K Makaneole graced the occasion as chief guest.