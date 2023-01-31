Share:

The security forces on Monday killed a terrorist who martyred two intelligence officers in Khanewal during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kurram District.

According to the official sources, on January 3, 2023, a terrorist named Umar Niazi shot dead Naveed Sadiq, the director of a sensitive agency, and Inspector Nasir Abbas in Khanewal.

The intelligence agencies tracked the terrorist day and night, using extreme diligence and advanced technology to nab him before he tried to flee Afghanistan.

On the basis of intelligence, the law enforcement agencies in Kurram District conducted a joint operation and arrested Umar Niazi in an injured condiiton. However, he succumbed to his injuries later.