ABBOTTABAD - The public transporters all over hazara division on Monday increased fares of local and inter-city transport due to the increase in petroleum products.

According to the details, the fares were increased up to rs30 on local routes and up to rs200 on inter-city routes.

Masses are shocked by the situation, although they were expecting an increase in petroleum prices and consequently a rise in the prices of other things including transport fares but not this much.

The people demanded the concerned authority to fix transport fares according to rise in petroleum products.