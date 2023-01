Share:

KARACHI - Two alleged dacoits were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Indus Highway near Ghouspur in Kandhkot on Monday. According to police, the dacoits were snatching a motorcycle from a citizen on Indus Highway near Ghouspur. Seeing this, the police opened fire at them. As a result, both the dacoits were killed. The slain alleged criminals were identifies ad Asadullah Sheikh and Mir Sheikh. The police have started a probe into the incident.