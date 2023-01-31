Share:

ISLAMABAD - UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who was scheduled to visit Islamabad on 30th January, postponed his visit to Islamabad due to weather conditions and flew back to his home country. Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed had arrived in Rahim Yar Khan on January 25 and PM Shehbaz Sharif especially arrived in the city with his delegation to receive him. The UAE President spent holidays at his private palace in Rahim Yar Khan.

As per sources, during the meeting in Royal Lounge of the Chandna Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed for official visit to Islamabad which the latter had accepted. Meetings including delegation-level talks were given final shape between President Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Diplomatic sources told The Nation that the UAE President and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke on the phone and agreed that another visit would be organized as soon as possible. The foreign ministries of both the countries are in touch to finalise the new dates of the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed to Pakistan.