US and China’s competition has a very heavy impact on Pakistan because Pakistan is the biggest ally partner of both countries. China is always supportive of Pakistan and helps Pakistan with any challenge. The ChinaPakistan economic corridor is the biggest project for Pakistan and China. It’s an opportunity for Pakistan to improve the economy and infrastructure of their state. On the other side, the US has support for India in this region counter to China.US strengthening India for economy and security. It’s a challenge for Pakistan to maintain its balance of power in this region. In the Trump phase, Pakistan and USA’s relationship has not been good because the Trump administration supports India and ignores Pakistan. Basic Two main impacts on Pakistan for US and China rivalry;

USA is facilitated by Pakistan like the IMF and World bank.US has tightened its Visa policy and imposed sanctions on Pakistan without any allegations because Pakistan is supporting China. US also criticized CPEC because they thought that it was regional strong China for this project. But on the other side, China and the USA are both important partners for Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Office is always supportive of China and USA in separate missions. The US is a very impactful influence on Pakistan’s politics and its relationship with the military. Pakistan’s diplomats know that China is becoming the economic superpower world and relations with both states are important for Pakistan. Recently I have had a survey on this topic. Most people support China Joining Pakistan’s block. China supports 51% and 49% of the USA support. People of Pakistan thought that the Pakistan govt makes sure of political stability in the country and focuses to challenge Pakistan in this region. SYEDA MEHAK ZAHRA, Chinot.