ISLAMABAD - US Special Representative for Afghanistan (SRA) Thomas West will travel to Pakistan, Germany, and Switzerland from January 29 – February 4 to consult with partners, Afghans, and humanitarian relief organizations regarding shared interests in Afghanistan, the US embassy said yesterday.

“The Taliban’s recent edicts have presented the international community with extraordinary challenges as we seek to support the Afghan people and protect our interests,” the embassy said. It added: “SRA West will work with counterparts to refine a unified regional and international response that reflects a collective commitment to Afghan women and girls’ rights and access to vital aid.”