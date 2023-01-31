Share:

ISLAMABAD - Like other parts of the globe, World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Day was also observed in Pakistan on Monday with a pledge to focus on this missing area to control many health problems and diseases.

Various activities were arranged by public and private health organizations on the importance of the day, which was observed with the theme “Act now. Act together. Invest in neglected tropical diseases”.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) recognizes 30 January as World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) Day. On the occasion WHO urged more partners and donors to come forward and fill existing gaps that hinder the full-scale implementation of World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) activities at global and local levels.