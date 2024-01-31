1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 7

MULTAN - District Election Commissioner-I Multan Muhammad Iqbal said on Tuesday that all the necessary elec­tion material including ballot boxes, ballot papers and relevant stationery reached Multan and Returning Offi­cers (ROs) would have these handed over to Presiding Officers on Febru­ary 7, a day before the nationwide polling for elections 2024 scheduled on February 8.

Talking to mediamen, the DEC-1 said that Returning Officers had already received election material and they would be handing it over to presiding officers of 1864 polling stations in Multan district including 578 male polling stations, 537 female polling stations and 749 combined polling stations on February 7. Total over 3.1 million (31,10,192) voters are eligible to use their right to vote on February 8 in Multan district in­cluding 1.64 million (16,40,497) male voters and 1.46 million (14,69,695) female voters.

He said, District Returning Officer had finalized plan for holding elec­tions in a peaceful and transparent manner. Multan district has six Na­tional Assembly and twelve Provin­cial Assembly constituencies includ­ing NA-148, 149, 150 and 151 falling in Multan city and Sadar areas and NA-152 in tahsil Shuja Abad and NA-153 in Jalalpur Pirwala tahsil.

These National Assembly constitu­encies are composed of 12 Provincial Assembly constituencies including PP-213, PP-214, PP-215, PP-216, PP-217, PP-218, PP-219, PP-220, PP-221, PP-222, PP-223, and PP-224.

In NA-148, Multan-I, total 437,157 voters are registered including 229838 male and 207319 female voters and 275 polling stations have been set up including 73 male, 73 fe­male and 129 combined comprising total 933 polling booths, 485 male-specific and 448 for females.

In NA-149 Multan-II, total regis­tered voters are 539,446 including 280457 male and 258989 female voters. Total 338 polling stations have been set up in NA-149 includ­ing 157 for male, 146 for female and 35 combined.

Total 1167 polling booths would be available in 338 polling stations including 606 male booths and 561 booths for female voters. In NA-150 Multan-III, total registered voters are 591810 including 311296 male and 280514 female voters.

Exactly 341 polling stations includ­ing 173 male polling stations and 162 female stations and six combined polling stations. Total polling booths set up included 1203 including 635 for males and 568 for females. In NA-151 Multan-IV, total number of vot­ers 474519 including 251296 male voters and 223223 female voters.

Total 281 polling stations have been set up including 46 male polling sta­tions, 38 females and 197 combined polling stations where 1012 polling booths have been set up including 526 for males and 486 for females.

In NA-152 Multan-V (Shuja Abad), there are 527410 total number of vot­ers in NA-152 including 280450 male voters and 246960 female voters and 310 polling stations have been set up to facilitate voters including 88 male polling stations and 79 female polling stations and 143 combined polling stations. Total 1102 polling booths have been set up in these polling sta­tions including 573 booths for male, and 529 for female voters.

In NA-153 Multan VI (Jalalpur Pirwala), total eligible voters are 539,850 including 287160 male and 252690 female voters. Total 319 poll­ing stations were set up including 41 male, 39 female and 239 com­bined polling stations. These polling stations housed total 1138 polling booths including 579 for male voters and 559 for female voters.

Exactly 1864 polling stations would be functional to facilitate vot­ers on Feb 8 in Multan district where 6555 booths have been set up includ­ing 3404 for male voters and 3151 for female voters.

Exactly 21529 officials including male and female Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and oth­ers would actively perform duty on the polling day to facilitate voters in Multan district.