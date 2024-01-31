4 killed in blast at PTI rally in Sibi

QUETTA - Four persons were killed while several others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a rally of or­ganised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday in Sibi district of Balochistan.

Local police said the explosion, the nature of which is yet to be determined, occurred at the city’s Jinnah Road. The deadly explosion comes just eight days before the February 8 general elections, with security heightened across the country and law enforcers deployed to ensure the law and order situation. Sibi Deputy Commissioner Khuda-e-Ra­him confirmed that the blast took place when the PTI rally was passing through the city road. PTI Ba­lochistan’s spokesperson Nazeer Achakzai also con­firmed the death of four party workers in the blast that targeted the rally being held by one of its can­didates. Abdullah Khan, Secretary of the Health De­partment in Balochistan, declared a state of emer­gency in all hospitals, including those in Sibi and Quetta, in response to the blast. Hospitals are now on high alert, and medical personnel are working tirelessly to provide immediate care to the injured.

In response to the incident, the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a statement, expressing concern over the explo­sion during a political rally in Sibi.

The ECP has urged an immediate report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan to investigate the circumstances sur­rounding the attack.

Reacting to the incident, caretaker Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai expressed condolences to the victims’ families. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Achakzai acknowledged the ter­rorist intent to disrupt the election process and manipulate its outcomes. Nevertheless, he ex­pressed confidence in the resilience of the people of Balochistan, stating, “Regardless of the actions of terrorists, the rally in Sibi, which was targeted by terrorists, will not discourage the Government of Balochistan from conducting the elections.”