77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

MULTAN - As many as 77 kids died of Pneumonia in public hospitals across South Punjab in the current month while 3583 patients reported to health facilities.
A spokesperson for the Health Department South Punjab, informed on Tuesday that 42 deaths were reported from Children Complex Multan, 18 from Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, 14 from Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, DG Khan, one from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and two from Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur while no death was reported from Nishtar Hospital Multan by Jan 29.
He stated that a total of 3583 patients were sent to Accident & Emergency wards adding that 2689 patients recovered from the Pneumonia while 817 were still admitted.
DACOIT GANGBUSTED, LOOTEDVALUABLES RECOVERED
Police have busted a dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables during a special operation launched here Tuesday. Taking action on the riding incidents of dacoities in the area, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Rana Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminal. The police team of Qutabpur Police Station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Faizan Ali Raza busted the notorious Ahmed gang and arrested the ring leader Ahmed.
The police have recovered looted valuables worth Rs 300,000 including two motorcycles, cash Rs 200,000 and weapons from his possession by tracing 12 cases. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, the police sources added.