A cipher that was misunderstood

It was not that harmless cipher message. It was the use, misuse or abuse of it that landed Khan in trouble. The rest is history…!!

The good news? It is nei­ther life imprisonment nor death sentence as was feared by close relatives. The Special Court has awarded only a 10 year imprisonment to Khan. In all probabilities, either in appeal or by removing the 9th and 10th of May from the 2023 calendar or on the suc­cessful completion of bad days; the verdict might be changed in Khan’s favour. The higher courts will exam­ine whether it was a fair tri­al or a mistrial. However, the fact remains that the defini­tion of ‘relief’ keeps chang­ing here, causing a constant headache to the courts. Like­ly, if Khan was not convicted, the other parties would be seen complaining about the verdict. Frankly, under the cir­cumstances, no judge is com­fortable in their chamber, no matter how diligently and carefully they decided a case. All decrees and verdicts are unfair if the other party gets ‘relief’. The last bit of good news? If the Supreme Court could reverse its earlier deci­sions through diligence-good luck might smile for Khan as well. After all, it doesn’t take long in Pakistan for the wind to change its course…!!

The bad news? The PTI’s be­leaguered workers and sup­porters have completely lost hope of a possible turnaround just before or after the gener­al elections. As if denying the revered election symbol was not bad enough jolt, the legal eagles simply refuse to loosen the grip on Khan’s neck, creat­ing further doubts about the PTI’s future. Followed by the conviction in the Toshakha­na case - the Cipher case con­viction might not be the last. Any idea how many more cas­es are waiting for the former PM in the dug house? Hence, herewith, all kinds of conspir­acy theories regarding Khan’s resurrection, at least in the immediate future, must not be accorded any importance anymore. For all practical pur­poses, the party is over.

The worst news? The US is not likely to take the verdict as any compensatory mea­sure for Khan’s serious alle­gations regarding his regime change. However, you may ex­pect the White House to term the decision as Pakistan’s ‘in­ternal matter’, not requir­ing any comment. Perhaps, whilst availing the opportuni­ty, Washington may reiterate its earlier ‘wish’ for Pakistan to have free and fair elections for the sake of democracy. The ‘setback’ that Pak-US relations received due to Khan’s involv­ing the sole superpower of the world in an internal polit­ical matter, is not likely to be reversed just because he has been convicted. The US nei­ther forgives nor forgets, the late Henry Kissinger used to say. Therefore, for the in­cumbent Ambassador of Pa­kistan, the verdict might not find any place in his talking points. You are not looking at a simple matter of making a mistake and subsequently offering apologies. This was a serious allegation against the US - casting aspersions on its integrity as a country that strictly believes in ‘non-inter­ference’ in any other coun­try’s internal affairs.

No harm in learning a few lessons particularly for the future leadership of Pakistan:

- Never involve any oth­er country, particularly the US, in your internal political quagmire. Do not mix orang­es with apples. If confronted with a similar predicament, find internal solutions for in­ternal problems. - In case, there is a need to get outside attention, play the victim card; leave the PM house; and wait for your next turn. - Nev­er bite the hand that feeds you. If you want to follow Marcus Aurelius, try learning from his wisdom first. Being the all-powerful Emperor of Rome, he would never annoy his Senate or Soldiers.

- REMEMBER, IF YOU FLY ALONE, YOU DIE ALONE.

- Never try to change the system especially when fac­ing a crisis. Change it by tak­ing all stakeholders on board. You do in Rome as the Ro­mans do. Know thy country. Also, know thy opponents and not just your supporters.

- Know that PMs do not read ciphers. They are too busy to go through every such mes­sage, decoded and dissemi­nated to all concerned by the Foreign Office. To keep the PM abreast of important devel­opments or to get approvals on recommendations made by Ambassadors- a sit-rep is prepared for the PS every day. The PS scans through these sit-reps and verbally conveys the gist thereof to the bosses, gets a nod and initiates action through the concerned high officials. PMs do not keep ci­pher messages in their offices. They don’t need to. There is a fool-proof system already in place to keep such important documents in safe custody.

- Read the Official Secrets Act before flashing a cipher or a secret document in pub­lic. Know that as a rule, a ci­pher message cannot be pho­tocopied let alone be subject to public scrutiny. Know that in such sensitive matters, you can ask the relevant Ambas­sador to visit Islamabad and explain the issue in person. - Know that those who hatch a conspiracy such as a regime change, do not announce it so and that too, to the con­cerned Ambassador. Know that if a plot of this nature and enormity is envisioned, the perpetrators keep it to their chests even after it suc­ceeds.

- Realize that power is like a game of chess. Never lose concentration. Always keep the king safe. Do the castling first before launching an of­fensive. - Know that bureau­cracy is loyal to only itself. Its ‘loyalty’ is directly pro­portionate to the duration of your term in office. Your ‘loy­al’ staff will soon be seen in the witness box, providing hardcore evidence against you. - Be sure that those comrades who claim taking a bullet in the head for you would be the first ones to abandon you. Hence, either chose your team wisely or be always prepared to face the music entirely by yourself.

-- The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan.