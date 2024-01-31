A cipher that was misunderstood

It was not that harmless cipher message. It was the use, misuse or abuse of it that landed Khan in trouble. The rest is history…!!
The good news? It is neither life imprisonment nor death sentence as was feared by close relatives. The Special Court has awarded only a 10 year imprisonment to Khan. In all probabilities, either in appeal or by removing the 9th and 10th of May from the 2023 calendar or on the successful completion of bad days; the verdict might be changed in Khan’s favour. The higher courts will examine whether it was a fair trial or a mistrial. However, the fact remains that the definition of ‘relief’ keeps changing here, causing a constant headache to the courts. Likely, if Khan was not convicted, the other parties would be seen complaining about the verdict. Frankly, under the circumstances, no judge is comfortable in their chamber, no matter how diligently and carefully they decided a case. All decrees and verdicts are unfair if the other party gets ‘relief’. The last bit of good news? If the Supreme Court could reverse its earlier decisions through diligence-good luck might smile for Khan as well. After all, it doesn’t take long in Pakistan for the wind to change its course…!!
The bad news? The PTI’s beleaguered workers and supporters have completely lost hope of a possible turnaround just before or after the general elections. As if denying the revered election symbol was not bad enough jolt, the legal eagles simply refuse to loosen the grip on Khan’s neck, creating further doubts about the PTI’s future. Followed by the conviction in the Toshakhana case - the Cipher case conviction might not be the last. Any idea how many more cases are waiting for the former PM in the dug house? Hence, herewith, all kinds of conspiracy theories regarding Khan’s resurrection, at least in the immediate future, must not be accorded any importance anymore. For all practical purposes, the party is over.
The worst news? The US is not likely to take the verdict as any compensatory measure for Khan’s serious allegations regarding his regime change. However, you may expect the White House to term the decision as Pakistan’s ‘internal matter’, not requiring any comment. Perhaps, whilst availing the opportunity, Washington may reiterate its earlier ‘wish’ for Pakistan to have free and fair elections for the sake of democracy. The ‘setback’ that Pak-US relations received due to Khan’s involving the sole superpower of the world in an internal political matter, is not likely to be reversed just because he has been convicted. The US neither forgives nor forgets, the late Henry Kissinger used to say. Therefore, for the incumbent Ambassador of Pakistan, the verdict might not find any place in his talking points. You are not looking at a simple matter of making a mistake and subsequently offering apologies. This was a serious allegation against the US - casting aspersions on its integrity as a country that strictly believes in ‘non-interference’ in any other country’s internal affairs.
No harm in learning a few lessons particularly for the future leadership of Pakistan:
- Never involve any other country, particularly the US, in your internal political quagmire. Do not mix oranges with apples. If confronted with a similar predicament, find internal solutions for internal problems. - In case, there is a need to get outside attention, play the victim card; leave the PM house; and wait for your next turn. - Never bite the hand that feeds you. If you want to follow Marcus Aurelius, try learning from his wisdom first. Being the all-powerful Emperor of Rome, he would never annoy his Senate or Soldiers.
- REMEMBER, IF YOU FLY ALONE, YOU DIE ALONE.
- Never try to change the system especially when facing a crisis. Change it by taking all stakeholders on board. You do in Rome as the Romans do. Know thy country. Also, know thy opponents and not just your supporters.
- Know that PMs do not read ciphers. They are too busy to go through every such message, decoded and disseminated to all concerned by the Foreign Office. To keep the PM abreast of important developments or to get approvals on recommendations made by Ambassadors- a sit-rep is prepared for the PS every day. The PS scans through these sit-reps and verbally conveys the gist thereof to the bosses, gets a nod and initiates action through the concerned high officials. PMs do not keep cipher messages in their offices. They don’t need to. There is a fool-proof system already in place to keep such important documents in safe custody.
- Read the Official Secrets Act before flashing a cipher or a secret document in public. Know that as a rule, a cipher message cannot be photocopied let alone be subject to public scrutiny. Know that in such sensitive matters, you can ask the relevant Ambassador to visit Islamabad and explain the issue in person. - Know that those who hatch a conspiracy such as a regime change, do not announce it so and that too, to the concerned Ambassador. Know that if a plot of this nature and enormity is envisioned, the perpetrators keep it to their chests even after it succeeds.
- Realize that power is like a game of chess. Never lose concentration. Always keep the king safe. Do the castling first before launching an offensive. - Know that bureaucracy is loyal to only itself. Its ‘loyalty’ is directly proportionate to the duration of your term in office. Your ‘loyal’ staff will soon be seen in the witness box, providing hardcore evidence against you. - Be sure that those comrades who claim taking a bullet in the head for you would be the first ones to abandon you. Hence, either chose your team wisely or be always prepared to face the music entirely by yourself.
-- The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan.