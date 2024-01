Prime Minister's Advisor on Aviation Air Marshal retired Farhat Hussain Khan called on Caretaker premier Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad today.

The Advisor apprised the prime Minister about matters pertaining to his ministry as well as progress on reforms in the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Health Dr. Amir Bilal also called on the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest.