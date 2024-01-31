AFC Asian Cup quarter-finals schedule confirmed

The teams for the AFC Asian Cup 2024 quarter-finals have been confirmed following the conclusion of the last Round of 16 games between Iran and Syria.

The thrilling game went into the penalties after it ended 1-1 at full-time, followed by 30 minutes of extra time.

Eventually, Iran held their nerves to bag a decisive 5-3 penalty shootout win.

Both goals in the game came from the penalty spot. Iran took the lead in the 34th minute when Mehdi Taremi netted the goal while Syria levelled in the 64th minute courtesy of Omar Khiribin.

Earlier, Japan maintained their pursuit of a record-extending fifth Asian Cup title by advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win against Bahrain.

Asian Cup Quarter-finals Schedule

Matches on February 2, Friday

Tajikistan vs Jordan

Australia vs South Korea

Matches on February 3, Saturday

Japan vs Iran

Qatar vs Uzbekistan

Earlier, as per the competition format, the 24 men's football teams were divided into six groups (Group A to F) for the group phase.

Teams in each group played against each other once in a single-headed round-robin format, and the top two teams from each group directly qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Round of 16 which concluded.