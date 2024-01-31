Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes duties as DG FIA

ISLAMABAD - Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, PSP, PPM, a seasoned and highly esteemed officer hailing from the Po­lice Service of Pakistan (PSP), officially assumed the charge as the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to the press release issued here Tuesday, Ahmad Ishaque Je­hangir brings a wealth of experience and a distin­guished career in law enforcement to his new role, having previously served as the Additional DG in FIA’s Cybercrime Wing.

With an illustrious career marked by exemplary service in various capacities across all four prov­inces of Pakistan, he is widely recognized for his professionalism, honesty, and commitment to up­holding the law. Upon assuming office at the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, he paid homage to the sacrifices made by the agency’s martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial.