Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes duties as DG FIA

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes duties as DG FIA
Agencies
January 31, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, PSP, PPM, a seasoned and highly esteemed officer hailing from the Po­lice Service of Pakistan (PSP), officially assumed the charge as the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to the press release issued here Tuesday, Ahmad Ishaque Je­hangir brings a wealth of experience and a distin­guished career in law enforcement to his new role, having previously served as the Additional DG in FIA’s Cybercrime Wing. 

With an illustrious career marked by exemplary service in various capacities across all four prov­inces of Pakistan, he is widely recognized for his professionalism, honesty, and commitment to up­holding the law. Upon assuming office at the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, he paid homage to the sacrifices made by the agency’s martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024