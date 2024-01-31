Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Ali advises students to make career decisions based on future environmental, sectoral needs

Web Desk
6:41 PM | January 31, 2024
National

Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, on Wednesday advised the students to make their career decisions based on future environmental and sectoral needs.

While inaugurating the first-ever national-level ‘Fuelling Futures Career Expo 2024,’ organized by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) in collaboration with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), he highlighted the critical nature of the energy and minerals sectors, encouraging students to explore career paths in these areas.

The event witnessed an overwhelming attendance of students, faculty, and company representatives.
Muhammad Ali said that the Expo is planned for students to explore career opportunities with energy and minerals being showcased by respective companies in the event.

The energy minister noted that there is massive transformation happening in the Energy sector globally and the commodity should be affordable, accessible, and sustainable for the consumers.

He said that Pakistan is energy deficient and an oil importer, and there is an opportunity to convert the energy deficiency country into the surplus.

“There are many in-demand mineral resources in the country with opportunities for their extraction in the future,” he added.

