Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presented his credentials as the 22nd Ambassador of Pakistan to China, to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at an elegant ceremo­ny at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

The ceremony also included the pre­sentation of credentials by a group of for­eign envoys from other countries. The presentation of credentials was followed by a brief interaction with President Xi and Ambassador Khalil Hashmi. The Chi­nese president congratulated the envoys on assuming their role as ambassadors to China and underlined China’s foreign policy priorities, including improvement of the lives of 1.4 billion Chinese people and the need for win-win and mutually beneficial cooperation: economic global­ization; and inclusive multilateralism.

Key Chinese officials, including For­eign Minister Wang Yi; Ms. Hua Chuny­ing, Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA); and senior offi­cials of Chinese MFA were also present at the ceremony. Ambassador Hashmi, with a distinguished career in diplomacy, has around thirty years of experience with the Foreign Service of Pakistan. He has served at a number of key positions, both bilateral and multilateral.

His last assignment prior to assum­ing role as Ambassador to China was as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva. The envoy has also served in China earlier as Coun­sellor at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing from 2008-2010. Ambasador Hashmi, for his current assignment, had arrived in Bei­jing in November 2023, and had started his official work. The presentation of cre­dentials formalizes Ambassador’s role as Pakistan’s envoy to China.