Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Arrangements for elections reviewed

January 31, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for making effective arrangements to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the upcoming general elections.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8. 

The meeting was attended by officials and representatives from the health, education, local government, livestock, C&W, fisheries, water management, agriculture, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), traffic police, Gomal University, Gomal Medical College, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and other relevant departments.

The meeting was given detailed briefings about the arrangements by each department. He also directed for adhering to the prescribed SOPs and code of conduct for the upcoming elections, including compliance with specified sizes for advertisements, refraining from hanging banners on worship places and government buildings, obtaining NOCs for rallies or corner meetings and avoiding provocative speeches etc.

