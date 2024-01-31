Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Asad, Bilal enter Millat Tractors Jr Tennis semis

Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Asad Zaman, Bilal Asim and Mu­hammad Salaar breezed into the semifinals of the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Champi­onship 2024 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. On Tuesday, the matches were de­cided in age group categories. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman, being sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills and a student of coach Rashid Malik, beat She­heryar Anees 7-5, 6-4, Bilal Asim (SICAS) beat Amir Mazari 6-0, 6-1 and Muhammad Salaar beat Muhammad Yahya 6-3, 6-4. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun (Crescent School) beat Syed Mahad Shehzad 6-0, 6-0, Mu­hammad Yahya beat Aalay Hussain 6-3, 6-2 and Amir Mazari (Aitchi­son) beat Omer Jawad 6-2, 6-3. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Omer Jawad beat Muhammad Junaid 4-1, 4-0, and Zohaib Amjad beat Mu­hammad Muaz 4-0, 2-4, 4-2. 

In the boys/girls U-12 quar­terfinals, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Muhammad Muaz 4-1, 2-4, 4-2, Hajra Suhail beat Ayan Shahbaz 4-2, 4-2 and M Ibraheem Hus­sain Gill beat Majid Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Ehsan Bari beat Muzamil Khan 4-2, 4-2, Majid Ali Bachani beat Daniyal Abdullah 4-0, 4-0 and Ayan Shahbaz beat Ameen Abdullah 4-0, 4-0.

